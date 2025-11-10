THOMAS MASSIE EXPOSES AIPAC:
“AIPAC is very persuasive. If you look at my colleagues' feeds now, they all look the same, they're all tweeting the same message.”
He’s 100% right.
pic.twitter.com/eAE96H9wt2
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 9, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
THOMAS MASSIE EXPOSES AIPAC:
“AIPAC is very persuasive. If you look at my colleagues' feeds now, they all look the same, they're all tweeting the same message.”
He’s 100% right.
pic.twitter.com/eAE96H9wt2
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 9, 2025
One thought on “THOMAS MASSIE EXPOSES AIPAC:”
Yeah, some people are embracing this guy, but is he kidding me?!! He’s touting the virtues of Vance, Gabbard, and RFK?!! Did he forget about Vance being a dutiful vice president, fully on-board with funding the Gaza genocide? Did he forget about Tulsi’s vow to Israel and her service in the military, the INFANTRY no less, while innocent Iraqi families were slaughtered and horrendously maimed?!! (DU be damned!!) Has he forgotten that RFK is back-peddling big-time on the dangers of vaccines, but worse, that he was fully supportive of the Gaza genocide too?
Let’s just call Massie “HALF MEASURE MASSIE.”
.