Posted: March 11, 2025 Categories: Videos Thomas Massie – Why Congress Ignores the Constitution
3 thoughts on “Thomas Massie – Why Congress Ignores the Constitution”
Talking heads. That seems to be all I hear these days. No mention of The Bill of Rights. The spiraling down of life continues as tyranny rises, and the heads that talk, talk about everything but the way out. They analyze, theorize, hypothesize, predict, in exhaustive detail. They site future needs and history’s lessons. They speak of The Constitution as if it were not tainted with words that would make us subjects, that is to say, SUBSERVIENT subjects.
I want to tune it all out, yet want to stay informed, more equipped to fight. But please show me any who are dedicated to and repeatedly speaking about The Bill of Rights. The INDIVIDUAL is being buried under the mass of bureaucratic bullsh*t.
In 1775 they didn’t have to fight against sophisticated surveillance, or any other 21st century tools of tyranny. But the war came right up to their front door and some rose to the occasion and risked everything in order to live free. Were their efforts in vain? No, because regardless of how things played out, they got to be who they were, and they were fierce about freedom and justice.
So many today hold the spotlight. Get mega followers. Get mega money. For my own personal release, I’ll just say, “Fk Joe Rogan.” Plays it cool, but underneath lives a ghoul, system-serving, ever denying the birthright of self-determinism.
.
On the importance and urgency of individuality:
“A system that works for one person won’t be perfect for another… Individuality is a major part of expanding knowledge.”
— Georges St-Pierre
“Individuality is freedom lived.”
–John Dos Passos
“Man as an individual is a genius. But men in the mass form the headless monster, a great, brutish idiot that goes where prodded.”
— Charlie Chaplin
“Be as you wish to seem.”
— Socrates
“A man who does not think for himself does not think at all.”
— Oscar Wilde
“To become a person does not necessarily mean to be well adjusted, well adapted, approved of by others. It means to become who you are. We are meant to become more eccentric, more peculiar, more odd. We are not meant just to fit in. We are here to be different. We are here to be the individual.”
— James Hollis
“The degree to which we connect to a community is in proportion to our individuality.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
“All greatness of character is dependent on individuality.”
— James F. Cooper
“It is beneath human dignity to lose one’s individuality…”
— Gandhi
“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.”
— Mark Twain
“Masses are rude, lame, unmade, pernicious in their demands and influence, and need not to be flattered, but to be schooled. I wish not to concede anything to them, but to tame, drill, divide, and break them up, and draw individuals out of them.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Individuality realized is the supreme attainment of the human soul, the master-master’s work of art. Individuality is sacred.”
— Frank Lloyd Wright
.
Unrelated, but look what happened to this woman:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/kx0L5J1952M
.