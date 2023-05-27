THREAD – The Great COVID Ventilator Death Cover-up
Tens of thousands of Americans died after being placed on mechanical ventilators in spring 2020. It’s long past time we got real answers as to how many were killed this way. 1/ pic.twitter.com/CTdmAvD6eX
— Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) May 26, 2023
Posted: May 27, 2023
The orange messiah who invoked the defense production act for ventilators, goobernor Co-mo & goobenor Polis , Faust-i & Brix, Dept Health Services, Many World Political Leaders, well known Doctors, famous Actors, etc. etc. etc. come to mind.