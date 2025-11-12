Benjamin Netanyahu helped funnel funds to Hamas through Qatar, $3.5m per month.
’ – $- through Qatar just to justify wiping them out and killing any chance of a… pic.twitter.com/dM4f3nccIx
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) November 11, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Benjamin Netanyahu helped funnel funds to Hamas through Qatar, $3.5m per month.
’ – $- through Qatar just to justify wiping them out and killing any chance of a… pic.twitter.com/dM4f3nccIx
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) November 11, 2025