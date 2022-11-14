Tiffany Trump, 29, and husband Michael Boulos, 25, take to the floor for first dance at Mar-a-Lago fairytale wedding

Daily Mail

Tiffany Trump and her billionaire husband Michael Boulos gleamed as they graciously took to the floor for their first dance as a married couple at their magical Mar-a-Lago wedding on Saturday night.

Following the spectacular ceremony, Tiffany, 29, waltzed on to the dancefloor arm-in-arm with the groom before the doting couple shared their special moment to a cover of Toploader’s ‘Dancing in the Moonlight.’

Changed from her stunning wedding gown, Tiffany wore a flowing white dress as she showed off a diamond necklace and her sharply-dressed husband beside her in his black tuxedo.

The beaming couple swayed in each other’s arms, with Michael spinning Tiffany before holding her in a loving embrace as the crowd cheered after an evening celebrating their nuptials.

Shortly afterwards, everyone joined Tiffany and Michael on the dancefloor – including father-of-the-bride Trump enjoying a slow, intimate dance with wife Melania.

As they danced to ‘Strangers in the Night,’ by Frank Sinatra, Trump could be seen whispering in his wife’s ear before he pecked her on the cheek with a kiss.

Like all the male guests, the former president sported a black tuxedo and bowtie, with Melania showing off a peach-colored dress.

Pics and the rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11420749/Here-groom-Michael-Boulos-poses-pics-ahead-wedding-Tiffany-Trump.html