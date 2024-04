Tim Burchett says he’s “disgusted” after FISA passed: “Warrantless searches of Americans allowed but of course we exempted Congress.”

Tim Burchett says he's "disgusted" after FISA passed: "Warrantless searches of Americans allowed but of course we exempted Congress." pic.twitter.com/XEYSBCDIAB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 12, 2024

