America, Seriously You Need To See This

It’s about Tim Walz’s private meeting with Alex Soros and his connections to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner and more@David_Khait exposes the connections and agenda for America. These are very evil people next to Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/1kLRr2f6EM

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 3, 2024