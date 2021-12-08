Posted: December 7, 2021 Categories: Music Tom MacDonald – Brainwashed Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
I like this, makes me smile. There are more people who understand what’s going on, future generations. Thanks EOS, plan to share with many. I listened many times and read the lyrics yet I still hear China brainwash us?
Thanks, EOTS. Good to see song-writers writing this freely. Below are the lyrics for easy reading. Except for one or two points these are some powerful statements, even worthy of discussion:
BRAINWASHED
Half the country fell asleep but they scream woke
We’re distracted by vaccines and TV shows
Politics, celebrity, gossip, popular neat quotes
Black lives, white lives, which lives mean most?
We only dedicate one day to remember our fallen soldiers
The men and women who died young
But if you come out the closet as Caitlyn Jenner
You’re a hero and you get a whole pride month
The most dangerous pandemic’s propaganda from these clowns
Only mask that’s gonna save us is duct tape on they mouths
Don’t speak, we don’t need to defund police
Need to defund the media who lies through they teeth, like
Big pharma doesn’t cure you, dog
‘Cause every patient that gets cured is a customer lost
And big oil runs the world, the only wars that get fought
Are with the countries who have natural resources they want
Heard ’em claiming if a white man braids his hair
And likes rap, he’s appropriating culture
But if a white man acts too white he’s white trash
He’s a racist, he’s a bigot, he’s a monster
Let’s just have the conversation
Not every liberal is dumb, not all Republicans are racist
The government wants everybody fighting with their neighbors
‘Cause they know that if we get along, we’ll probably go against ’em
They can’t stop us ’cause we’re ready to fight
Try to brainwash us but we won’t let freedom die
The whole world’s brainwashed
Everybody pick a team, start a riot in the streets
The whole world’s brainwashed
It’s us against them, it ain’t you against me
How did monkeys become people and people turned into sheep?
They put fluoride in the water that’s keeping us all asleep
Claim they want what’s best for us, I find that hard to believe
‘Cause they been selling us cigarettes since we was eighteen
Fake news, fake woke, distract, and divide
You’re either right or you’re left or you’re black or you’re white
Big tech don’t need a microchip to hack in your life
‘Cause the phone inside your pocket is a tracking device
And I don’t know what I’m more sick of, rappers or Joe Biden
Looking like he ate a hundred Xanax for dinner
‘Cause censoring the president and kicking him off Twitter
Is a bigger threat to freedom than foreign ballistic missiles
You don’t trust the police or the government but you want
People giving up their right to own a firearm
Why would you be comfortable if police and the government
The only people on the planet with the right to buy a gun
White privilege getting amplified to reinforce division
It convinces white people that they’re favored by their skin
And black people getting angry ’cause they’re told they’re treated different
So the conflict is between us and never with the system
Step one, train the people only to consume
Step two, infiltrate adults with the news
Step three, indoctrinate the children through the schools
And the music and the apps on the phones that they use
Step four, separate the right from the left
Step five, separate the white from the black
Step six, separate the rich from the poor
Use religion and equality to separate ’em more
Step seven, fabricate a problem made of lies
Step eight, put it on the news every night
Step nine, when people start to fight and divide
Take control, this is called situational design
.