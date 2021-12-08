2 thoughts on “Tom MacDonald – Brainwashed

  1. I like this, makes me smile. There are more people who understand what’s going on, future generations. Thanks EOS, plan to share with many. I listened many times and read the lyrics yet I still hear China brainwash us?

  2. Thanks, EOTS. Good to see song-writers writing this freely. Below are the lyrics for easy reading. Except for one or two points these are some powerful statements, even worthy of discussion:

    BRAINWASHED

    Half the country fell asleep but they scream woke
    We’re distracted by vaccines and TV shows
    Politics, celebrity, gossip, popular neat quotes
    Black lives, white lives, which lives mean most?
    We only dedicate one day to remember our fallen soldiers
    The men and women who died young
    But if you come out the closet as Caitlyn Jenner
    You’re a hero and you get a whole pride month
    The most dangerous pandemic’s propaganda from these clowns
    Only mask that’s gonna save us is duct tape on they mouths
    Don’t speak, we don’t need to defund police
    Need to defund the media who lies through they teeth, like
    Big pharma doesn’t cure you, dog
    ‘Cause every patient that gets cured is a customer lost
    And big oil runs the world, the only wars that get fought
    Are with the countries who have natural resources they want

    Heard ’em claiming if a white man braids his hair
    And likes rap, he’s appropriating culture
    But if a white man acts too white he’s white trash
    He’s a racist, he’s a bigot, he’s a monster

    Let’s just have the conversation
    Not every liberal is dumb, not all Republicans are racist
    The government wants everybody fighting with their neighbors
    ‘Cause they know that if we get along, we’ll probably go against ’em

    They can’t stop us ’cause we’re ready to fight
    Try to brainwash us but we won’t let freedom die
    The whole world’s brainwashed
    Everybody pick a team, start a riot in the streets
    The whole world’s brainwashed
    It’s us against them, it ain’t you against me

    How did monkeys become people and people turned into sheep?
    They put fluoride in the water that’s keeping us all asleep
    Claim they want what’s best for us, I find that hard to believe
    ‘Cause they been selling us cigarettes since we was eighteen
    Fake news, fake woke, distract, and divide
    You’re either right or you’re left or you’re black or you’re white
    Big tech don’t need a microchip to hack in your life
    ‘Cause the phone inside your pocket is a tracking device
    And I don’t know what I’m more sick of, rappers or Joe Biden
    Looking like he ate a hundred Xanax for dinner
    ‘Cause censoring the president and kicking him off Twitter
    Is a bigger threat to freedom than foreign ballistic missiles
    You don’t trust the police or the government but you want
    People giving up their right to own a firearm
    Why would you be comfortable if police and the government
    The only people on the planet with the right to buy a gun
    White privilege getting amplified to reinforce division
    It convinces white people that they’re favored by their skin
    And black people getting angry ’cause they’re told they’re treated different
    So the conflict is between us and never with the system

    Step one, train the people only to consume
    Step two, infiltrate adults with the news
    Step three, indoctrinate the children through the schools
    And the music and the apps on the phones that they use
    Step four, separate the right from the left
    Step five, separate the white from the black
    Step six, separate the rich from the poor
    Use religion and equality to separate ’em more
    Step seven, fabricate a problem made of lies
    Step eight, put it on the news every night
    Step nine, when people start to fight and divide
    Take control, this is called situational design

