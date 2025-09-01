Trans activist arrested for fatal shooting of Massachusetts man had machete assault charges dropped last month

By The Post Millennial

A trans activist in Massachusetts was accused of fatally shooting a man after the victim confronted the activist for spray-painting. The suspect had previous assault charges dismissed after being repeatedly committed for psychiatric evaluations.

Snehal A. Srivastava, who went by “Sasha,” is accused of carrying out a shooting on August 28, allegedly gunning down a 56-year-old man who confronted him over graffiti. The victim was shot multiple times after walking his 6-year-old child to school.

Srivastava was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Court and police records show that Srivastava had a violent history prior to the shooting. According to the Telegram & Gazette, in September 2022, Westborough police said the suspect seriously injured a man with a machete in a movie theater parking lot. The victim told police that Srivastava circled him while he was in a car, prompting him to get out and confront Srivastava. A fight ensued, during which Srivastava cut the man’s hand with a machete before fleeing.

Srivastava was later arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and mayhem. Srivastava was initially held without bail and sent for a competency evaluation. In October 2022, Srivastava was released on $5,000 bail with a tracking device. Another warrant was issued five months later, leading to another competency evaluation.

In August 2023, Srivastava was held again after an alleged probation violation, and another competency hearing was ordered. The suspect was released in October 2023 under partial home confinement and required to follow court-ordered treatment plans.

A trial in the machete case was scheduled for July of this year but was dismissed on July 15 due to a “lack of prosecution.” The defense lawyer in that case told the outlet that he believed prosecutors handled the matter appropriately.

Now, just weeks later, Srivastava is accused of the deadly shooting after years of being repeatedly committed and released through the court system.