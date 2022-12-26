Trencher Alert

I’m taking a day or two off from The Word From the Trenches broadcast.

My youngest son is down and we are going to go shoot guns, seeing how there was no Christmas except for the elite that we keep allowing to run us over because of our pure cowardice, as we outnumber the sons of bitches thousands to one. We are armed and we just sit here on our asses and do nothing.

Be back in a couple of days when I can stand to look at this pathetic country and not feel nauseous inside.

If you would have driven through this town four years ago there wouldn’t have been a house without Christmas lights on it and everybody was at peace and in a good mood. There might have been one or two houses last night with one string of lights around the front windows. And you know why? Because we allow it.

So today I’ll sit and think, considering the pedophile rings and the phosphorous burning through the bodies of children in other countries that this lie of a country participates in for profit. All you involved with the industrial war complex make me sick and more determined every day to see you punished for your heinous crimes committed for thirty pieces of silver, child killers. Hey if the mammon’s right, who cares if innocent children have to die by the score for you to pack your pockets. You are disgusting. I need some time to try to keep you out of my mind, and all of us need to enforce the Bill of Rights and hang your second hand murdering asses.

I’ll be back.