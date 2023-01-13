Laura has been in the hospital since yesterday afternoon, with oxygen levels generously low. It is a COPD attack and she has just now gotten out of critical condition. It will be a couple more days at least until she can go home.
She may put up an article or two if she feels up to it.
We appreciate your patience.
Henry
One thought on “Trencher Alert Update”
Thanks for filling us in, Henry. The only impatience is for wanting Laura to feel all better soon. Please let her know she is loved, valued, and appreciated, big time. By the way, you are, too.
