Tucker Carlson Interviews Nick Fuentes

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes buried the hatchet and discussed the power of the Jewish lobby in America during a two-hour long interview released on Monday night.

WATCH:



(Watch on X.)

Chapters:

0:00 The Origins of Nick Fuentes

15:27 The Beginning of Fuentes’s America First Mission

17:10 The Daily Wire’s Efforts to Destroy Fuentes

35:02 Why Fuentes Decided to Challenge the Conservative Establishment

46:25 Why Did Fuentes Attack Joe Kent?

57:31 Identity Politics

1:01:55 Why Did Fuentes Attack Marjorie Taylor Greene?

1:04:21 Is Fuentes a Fed?

1:12:04 What Does Fuentes Actually Believe?

1:22:31 Fuentes’s Dinner with Ye and Donald Trump

1:29:48 The Assassination Attempt on Fuentes

1:42:28 Why Is Political Violence in America Rising?

1:45:21 Why Fuentes Hates Weed and Alcohol

1:48:10 How Porn Is Destroying Men

1:53:36 Toxic Feminism

2:11:18 What Does America’s Future Look Like?

I clipped some choice highlights on X (full descriptions are included for the posts that go over the character limit):

Nick Fuentes to Tucker Carlson: “You cannot actually divorce Israel, and the neocons, and all those things you talk about from Jewishness…”

“[Our] identities mean something to us, and they mean things to each other, and we can’t sort of wish them away…white people and Christians are the only ones who do that.”

Nick Fuentes to Tucker Carlson: “The big challenge” to having all Americans put aside tribal interests for American interests “is organized Jewry in America.”

“I don’t think Bill Ackman is capable of that. I don’t think Sheldon Adelson is capable of that. I don’t think Yoram Hazony is capable of that, and many other[s], on the right and the left.”

“It needs to be called out explicitly, and I like what you said the other day, if you’re serving in another country’s military, or have dual citizenship, you really can’t be a part of this project.”

Nick Fuentes to Tucker Carlson: “What I would like is for the US government to not be influenced by these kinds of foreign allegiances, not with money that comes from ‘American’ citizens like Sheldon Adelson, not from foreign lobbyists.”

“Registering AIPAC and FARA, banning dual citizenship…”

Tucker: “I think 80% of the public agrees with those things…It’s not ‘hate.'”

Fuentes also explained “hoeflation” to Carlson at the end of the interview:

Carlson agreed with Jeffrey Sachs a few weeks ago when he said that Israel has nothing to do with Jews, so it’s nice to see some pushback on that front.

He’s also been pushing the whole “Netanyahu” alone is to blame for the genocide in Gaza line (ignoring the fact the genocide enjoyed widespread public support among Israelis and their main complaint with Netanyahu is he wasn’t genocidal enough).

Nonetheless, the weeping and gnashing of teeth has already begun.