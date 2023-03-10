Twitter Mods Were Ordered to Censor ‘TRUE Content That MIGHT Promote Vaccine Hesitancy,’ Latest Twitter Files Show Infowars.com

Twitter moderators were instructed to censor truth-based posts which they felt could fuel vaccine hesitancy, internal company documents published Thursday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi show.

Screenshots from a guide outlining moderation policies appearing in the latest “Twitter Files” drop show moderators were instructed to flag “True content which might promote vaccine hesitancy.”

The guidelines instruct moderators:

“Viral posts of individuals expressing vaccine hesitancy, or stories of true vaccine side effects. This content is not clearly mis or disinformation but it may be malinformation (exaggerated or misleading). Also included in this bucket are often true posts which could fuel hesitancy, such as individual countries banning certain vaccines.”

The vague policy helps explain why scores of Twitter users received strikes, with many others completely censored off the platform.

The latest development is among numerous revelations included in Thursday’s drop, as reporters comb through pre-Elon Musk takeover files showing Twitter was taking its censorship marching orders from taxpayer-funded government agencies, leftist media outlets and globalist NGOs.

Read Taibbi’s latest Twitter files drop below laying out the tangled, incestuous relationship between Twitter and what’s being dubbed the “censorship-industrial complex”:

Taibbi’s latest Twitter Files drop coincides with testimony he gave at a House Judiciary Committee “Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on the Twitter Files” Thursday where he further laid out the platform’s politically-motivated, government-sponsored censorship.

“I’m here today because of a series of events that began late last year, when I received a note from a source online. It read: ‘Are you interested in doing a deep dive into what censorship and manipulation… was going on at Twitter?’ A week later, the first of what became known as the ‘Twitter Files’ reports came out,” Taibbi stated. “To say these attracted intense public interest would be an understatement. My computer looked like a slot machine as just the first tweet about the blockage of the Hunter Biden laptop story registered 143 million impressions and 30 million engagements.”