The New York Times reported on October 20, 2014, that the Ukrainian government dropped cluster bombs on Russian-speaking Ukrainians in Donetsk.

How many Americans know that Ukraine started dropping cluster bombs on civilians in Eastern Ukraine in 2014?https://t.co/RzEmRATPsq pic.twitter.com/u0RehPITaT

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 16, 2023