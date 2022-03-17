Ukraine just silently announced it’s the first country to implement the WEF's ‘Great Reset’ by setting up a Social Credit Application combining Universal Basic Income (UBI), a Digital Identity & a Vaccine Passport all within their Diia app.https://t.co/zg9Or4nIg1
— Sikh For Truth (@SikhForTruth) March 16, 2022
Posted: March 17, 2022
2 thoughts on “Ukraine just silently announced it’s the first country to implement the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’”
How timely.
Headline:
EXTRA!! EXTRA!! WAR KILLS CASH AND COMMUNISM COMMENCES!!
Yep. What I’ve been thinking all along as BOTH of these puppets, putin and zelensky are la kosher nostrils. Winding up their tin soldiers and putting them to work to collectively install the job. Also helps them to reduce some useful idiots in the process. Always a multi-pronged attack from these aholes.