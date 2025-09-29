UN Delegates Walk Out En Masse at Start of Netanyahu’s Speech

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before a largely empty room on Friday at the UN General Assembly after dozens of delegates walked out in protest at the start of his speech.

Netanyahu opened his speech by spreading atrocity propaganda about October 7th and mocking the victims of Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon (to cheers from Israel’s delegation in the largely empty hall).

He lied about Iran trying to assassinate Trump, and also lied about “Dancing Palestinians” celebrating the 9/11 attacks on “rooftops.”

Netanyahu “bragged about hijacking cell phones in Gaza to force the Palestinians he’s starving to hear a speech that half the United Nations walked out on,” Prem Thakker noted.

Of course, he also found the time to whine about “anti-Semitism” while justifying Israel conducting ethnic cleansing and committing genocide:

Zohran Mamdani, who told the New York Times on September 11th that he would have Netanyahu arrested if he stepped foot in New York City after he becomes mayor, noted on X how the Israeli leader seemingly had to “circumvent the airspace of countries which might enforce the International Criminal Court’s warrant for his arrest.”

“Eric Adams will greet Netanyahu as a friend. Andrew Cuomo proudly served on his legal defense team. Both have jockeyed for the approval of Donald Trump, who has sent billions of our taxpayer dollars to support these war crimes,” Mamdani said. “A mayor cannot end these atrocities. But they can speak for the values of this city: a commitment to human rights for all people, including Palestinians, and a yearning for peace and justice. Even if those values are anathema to those in power now, they will endure.”