One thought on “Undercover footage of a Freemason “Master Mason Degree” ritual.

  1. Nice Star of David on the wall. And the executioner speaks of “Jubala” and “Jubalo.” Says his name is “Jubalum.” Interesting first syllables.

    Beyond all that, to see grown men behaving this way, betraying the true honor of masculinity is disgusting and nauseating, a veritable corruption of human beings, with money and status playing no small part.

    On a side note… I wonder if they could ever know how RIDICULOUS they look and what bad actors they are. And to think of them everywhere walking through all our communities, keeping the power-structure thoroughly intact… CREEPY!!

