‘United States of Israel’: Bipartisan US delegation draws backlash for largest-ever foreign trip

By Maysa Mustafa – Middle East Eye

The 250 American legislators spending a week in Israel for the “50 States, One Israel” conference have sparked backlash from across the political spectrum this week.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar lobbied the US lawmakers on a visit to Israel to pursue anti-Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) legislation, as Israel’s leaders increasingly warn the country is becoming isolated on the global stage.

Saar on Tuesday told the lawmakers that Israel was subject to “a coordinated global effort…to eliminate the State of Israel” and that the country and its allies abroad had to push back.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the delegation, which was the largest in the history of Israel, on Monday.

The visit occurs during a particularly tense time following Israel’s attack on Qatar last week, its escalating strikes on Gaza City and a ground offensive, as well as the assassination of right-wing American political commentator Charlie Kirk.

US citizens across the political spectrum have taken to social media to denounce the trip. Social media users from across the aisle repeated the same message throughout their posts: America is “occupied“.

“This is what’s now being pushed across America,” one social media user posted, alluding to the title of the conference, “50 States, One Israel”. “Total occupation.”

A video of a room full of US legislators being serenaded with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” circulated widely, with many commenting that the scene was “bizarre,” and for many, “humiliating”.

Prominent pro-Palestine figures also weighed in. Palestinian-American imam Omar Suleiman took to his X account to warn America that it has “a serious problem”.

Academic Seyed Mohammad Marandi played off the conservative motto “America first” by quoting a picture of the conference with the comment, “America last“.

Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef mocked the branding of the event in an X post, saying the name “50 States, One Israel” was “very honest”.

The ’51st state’

Other commentators, both liberal and conservative, echoed this point, suggesting that the trip should not be viewed as surprising but rather as consistent with a long-standing bipartisan consensus on unconditional US support for Israel.

“Incredible self-admission because Israel is in fact the 51st state of the US; the most significant one with majority budget allocated,” one social media user posted on X.

Many Americans pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy in the political establishment. While both parties routinely denounce Russian or Chinese influence, critics argue that Israel is treated as an exception, with open displays of allegiance framed as acceptable.

“If this was Russia, every Democrat would be up in arms seeing elected US officials pledging their allegiances to a foreign country – and insinuating it’s an extension of the United States,” one social media user wrote.

Many social media users seem to be making connections between the timing of the delegation and the assassination of Kirk.

“Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination: 250 US legislators are in Israel promoting the ’50 states 1 Israel’ project, House bans the Pentagon from boycotting Israel, $650M military aid to Israel, bill proposed to revoke US passports for Israel critics,” political commentator James Li posted on both X and Instagram, where he received almost one million views on a video of the delegation.

One person predicted laws being pushed specifically regarding Israel.

“While most Americans are grieving the loss of Charlie Kirk, over 250 bipartisan US state legislators representing all 50 states – specifically, five from each state, are in Israel right now,” one right-leaning social media user posted on X. “I have a feeling, since many are speculating Israel’s involvement in Charlie Kirk’s death, in the coming months these lawmakers are going to be pushing laws specific to Israel”.

One social media user pointed out that the delegation is happening after the United Nations officially declared that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 have been killed since the war on the enclave began in October 2023.

“Never allow them to forget that as the UN concluded Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, hundreds of US legislators flew to Israel to show they were on board with this crime against humanity”.