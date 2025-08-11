US Health Insurance companies are now charging for 2 visits if you take your child in for their regular checkup and ask a question not covered during a routine checkup
This isn’t a conspiracy. This happened to this woman not once but twice, and 2 of her friends
“So I call, and… pic.twitter.com/IhtJ4QFw2w
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 10, 2025
One thought on “US Health Insurance companies are now charging for 2 visits if you take your child in for their regular checkup and ask a question not covered during a routine checkup”
The message:
SLAVE, PLEASE EMBRACE INSANITY AND SURRENDER TO IMPOVERISHMENT.
.