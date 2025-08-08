🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump calls Iran a "perpetrator of hate" and "a very evil place" pic.twitter.com/UxRg9Iqhqk
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) August 6, 2025
One thought on “With his jewish handler standing behind him, president Trump calls Iran a “perpetrator of hate” and “a very evil place””
Ventriloquism.
