WOW 🚨 Utah Valley University leaked text messages obtained in a public request

It shows UVU immediately requested the entire area where Charlie Kirk was assassinated to be paved over and talking about their workers “keeping quiet”

“My workers are well trained in keeping quiet”… pic.twitter.com/jXnRZY1r3V

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 11, 2025