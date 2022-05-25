May 24th, 2022.
Vice President Ceremonially Swears-In Deborah E. Lipstadt to be Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, with the Rank of Ambassador
One thought on “Vice President Harris Ceremonially Swears In Ambassador Deborah E. Lipstadt”
Lipstadt = Special Envoy to combat anti-semitism.
Hmmm… Is there a “Special Envoy” to combat communism?
Is there a “Special Envoy” to combat Totalitarianism?
Or The Global Police State?
Or Forced poisoning?
Or any other horrific infringements?!!
Maybe we can roll it all into one?
Introducing:
THE SPECIAL ENVOY TO COMBAT ALL HORRIFIC INFRINGEMENTS
Gee, looks like it’s millions more than one person, all with very pissed-off faces.
.