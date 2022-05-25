Stunning Images Show Potash Train Derailed In Canada Amid Fertilizer Crunch

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

There’s a lot of anxiety about a global food shortage. Farmers across Canada and the US are rushing to get as many crops in the ground, though soaring diesel and fertilizer prices have made the planting season challenging. In some cases, fertilizer is in short supply, and the latest evidence of that is a train carrying potash derailed in Canada.

A westbound Canadian Pacific train carrying 43 hopper cars of potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

RCMP responding to train derailment near Fort MacLeod. On May 22, 2022, at 8:15 a.m., near Highway 3, between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252. There are no injuries reported or concerns to public safety. CP Rail has responded. Traffic on Highway 3 is being re-routed. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) May 22, 2022

Stunning footage of the wreckage shows the badly mangled hopper cars lined a highway with spilled potash everywhere.

See it here: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/stunning-images-show-potash-train-derailed-canada-amid-fertilizer-crunch