VIDEO: ‘We are fighting second coup,’ Evo Morales tells The Grayzone

By Oscar León – The Grayzone In an exclusive interview with The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon, former Bolivian President Evo Morales details a trove of leaked chats and documents which show how an electoral council member took money in exchange for disqualifying him from running for president again. As his country’s first indigenous president and the leader of powerful social movements, Evo remains popular among his base. Here, Morales addresses the attacks he has weathered from the current Bolivian president, Luis Arce, who relied on him to get elected, but who now seeks to end his political career. Evo warns that the campaign to ban him will lead to a resurgence of right-wing forces which aim to sell his country’s vast mineral wealth off to US oligarchs.

This interview is part of The Grayzone’s ongoing series exposing lawfare against popular movements in Latin America. Share this: Print

