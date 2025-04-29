🇮🇱🇮🇷🇺🇸 Netanyahu claims Iran is aiming to threaten “every city in the United States” with its nuclear program pic.twitter.com/i4vPxMvKaZ
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 27, 2025
2 thoughts
Definition:
MANIAC: a person exhibiting extreme symptoms of wild behavior, especially when violent and dangerous
Opinion comment I received from a friend:
“He is preparing the narrative for an Israeli False Flag using nukes on American soil.”
Let me fix this:
“Netanyahu claims ISRAEL is aiming to threaten “every city in the United States” with its nuclear program””
There! That makes more sense.