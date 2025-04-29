2 thoughts on “Netanyahu claims Iran is aiming to threaten “every city in the United States” with its nuclear program

  1. Definition:

    MANIAC: a person exhibiting extreme symptoms of wild behavior, especially when violent and dangerous

    Opinion comment I received from a friend:

    “He is preparing the narrative for an Israeli False Flag using nukes on American soil.”

    .

    Reply

  2. Let me fix this:

    “Netanyahu claims ISRAEL is aiming to threaten “every city in the United States” with its nuclear program””

    There! That makes more sense.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*