Was Professor Francis Boyle assassinated because he was going to testify against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al. in Dutch court, stating the COVID jabs are BIOWEAPONS used to commit DEMOCIDE?

By Sense Receptor

Giving some updates on a crucial case that’s been making its way through the court system in the Netherlands, retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes for Liz Gunn and Jim Ferguson how the late professor of international law Dr. Francis Boyle “suddenly died” under “suspicious” circumstances after he committed to testify that the COVID injections are indeed bioweapons.

Critically, Boyle is one of the few people on Earth who has irrefutable authority to declare the COVID injections as bioweapons as he drafted the domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

For reference, according to Latypova, this case in Dutch court “started about two years ago, [and concerns] seven victims, one who already died from COVID shot injuries.” Latypova adds that “they filed a case against Netherlands government officials, health officials, [and] Mark Rutte, who was Prime Minister and now head of NATO… [as well as] Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates and Albert Bourla.”

The pharma insider explains in the full interview (see tweet 2) that the “case alleges that they were…coordinating in committing…democide in the Netherlands via lies and [a] militarized campaign…resulting in severe injuries to these people and everyone else who got injected with these shots.”

Note that Arno van Kessel, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case alongside Peter Stassen, was arrested in June, 2025. According to a June 12 report in De Andere Krant, police claimed that van Kessel was tied to “a criminal organization” and that explosives had been found in his house. According to the outlet, the “explosives” were only some old, forgotten fireworks.

🚨Was Professor Francis Boyle assassinated because he was going to testify against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al. in Dutch court, stating the COVID jabs are BIOWEAPONS used to commit DEMOCIDE? Giving some updates on a crucial case that’s been making its way through the court… pic.twitter.com/hxSoyqA9Cc — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) September 2, 2025