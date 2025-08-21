Watch: Man Arrested In UK For Saying “We Love Bacon”

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

A British man has been arrested for saying “we love bacon” while protesting the building of a proposed giant mosque.

The Telegraph reports that the protest occurred at the site of planned super mosque in the Lake District, which is populated by an almost 100% white population.

The report further notes that the 23-year-old man, was not otherwise being disruptive, causing any damage or being in any way violent.

The arresting police officer claims that the grounds for the detainment were “racial abuse.”

Telegraph writer Isabel Oakeshott notes:

Of course Muslims don’t eat pork. As a result, they cannot share this particular delight with the rest of us. However, despite a steady rise in our own Muslim population, the UK remains a Christian country. Supposedly, we also enjoy free speech. Why then did the unfortunate father find himself frogmarched away from the protest by two police officers? Saying ‘We love bacon’ is simply a truism. We British do love it, and there is nothing wrong with saying so. As for remarks about bacon near a religious site or in the company of Muslims, they hardly constitute public disorder, still less ‘racial abuse,’ as the officer who arrested him can be heard suggesting.

The South Lakes Islamic Centre, often referred to as the Kendal mosque due to its proximity to the town of Kendal in Cumbria, is a £2.5 million facility under construction in Dalton-in-Furness on the edge of the Lake District.

Construction began in March 2025, with reports indicating that the structure is now nearing completion despite challenges like suppliers refusing to provide materials amid public backlash.

Opposition to the project has been vocal, with groups staging protests at the site since last month. Critics cite concerns over increased noise, traffic, and cultural impact in a rural area, but a core argument revolves around the region’s demographics: the Lake District and surrounding Cumbria have a Muslim population of approximately 0.4%, or around 2,000 people across the county, raising questions about the necessity of what some dub a “mega mosque” in such a sparsely populated Muslim area.

Detractors suggest it’s disproportionate, especially with nearby facilities like mosques in Carlisle, Penrith, and Whitehaven, and speculate it could signal plans for larger-scale housing or migration to the area.

As we’ve previously highlighted, the Lake District is just one sleepy area of the UK where the government has decided to drop hundreds of illegal immigrants into small villages without notifying or warning residents.

Many who shared the video of the man’s arrest on social media suggested it is yet another example of the ‘two tier’ society that has emerged in the UK.

Others took an opportunity to express their right to… like bacon.