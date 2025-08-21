Worth repeating: The TikTok ban was never about national security. It was about controlling speech and expanding government power—just like the Patriot Act and FISA.

Worth repeating: The TikTok ban was never about national security. It was about controlling speech and expanding government power—just like the Patriot Act and FISA. pic.twitter.com/PH57gclEnT — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 19, 2025

