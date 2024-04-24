Watch: Migrants Gone Wild On Streets Of Midtown Manhattan

The Row is one of many hotels and shelters converted to house illegal aliens in NYC from the open southern border. About 200,000 migrants have flooded the city since early 2022. There are as many as 64,000 in these shelters.

“Must be such joy to live in that NYC cesspool. Between the crime, looting, murders, sucker punching – and now the feral illegal aliens…..just lovely,” one X user said, referring to the video.

Another X user said, “Wait until they stop housing & feeding them. That’s when the chaos will begin.”

Remember this one week ago?

The migrant crisis has become a major topic in the upcoming presidential elections. Law-abiding Americans are angered by Democrats and the Biden administration for facilitating ‘civilizational suicide’ by allowing open southern borders that have flooded the nation with ten million unvetted migrants.

Elon Musk has voiced concerns about the migrant invasion, warning it’s threatening the very existence of the country.

This is Joe Biden’s America.