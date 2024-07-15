Welcome the next Vice President of the United States of Israel… J.D. Vance 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/60kaNk9MKS
— Pelham (@Resist_05) July 15, 2024
3 thoughts on “Welcome the next Vice President of the United States of Israel… J.D. Vance”
Trump’s running mate JD Vance: ‘I’ll be as strong an advocate for US-Israel relationship as anyone’:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-s-running-mate-jd-vance-i-ll-be-as-strong-an-advocate-for-us-israel-relationship-as-anyone/ar-BB1q25dy
never heard of him
Me either.
