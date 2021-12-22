NYC Mayor de Blasio says a ‘vaccination team’ will come to your house, give everyone in your family the booster shot and $100 pic.twitter.com/WrOzOktbbA
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 21, 2021
Posted: December 22, 2021
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “We’ll come to you and you’ll get paid”
This is what happens when dushegubka and door-dash have a baby.
lol a hundred bucks? …like thats worth anything … these people are ridiculous
Show up at my door and I’ll make sure THEY get a “shot”……wink wink
It’d be great for someone to roll up on the “Vaccination Team” to relieve them of all the incentive bonuses 😉