L.A. Schools Host LGBT Club For 4-Year-Olds, Promote ‘Two Spirit’ Sexuality And Child Mutilation

The Federalist – by Spencer Lindquist

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s Office of Human Relations, Equity and Diversity hosted a 10-week online club for LGBT elementary schoolers, down to four-year-olds. It also prepared a series of presentations that promoted leftwing gender theory and deviant sexualities including the “Two Spirit” sexuality.

The club was called “Rainbow Club,” and met once a week for 10 weeks. It was advertised to students from preschool to fifth grade as a “virtual club for LGBTQ+ elementary school students, their friends, and their grown-ups.”(“TK” stands for transitional kindergarten, for children who are four years old, or preschool age.) The club had its last meeting on November 3, and the advertisement notes the club will restart next semester. The office hosted two similar programs for middle school students and high school students, respectively, including one called the “Middle School Trans & Gender Non Binary Group.”

A different group organized through the LAUSD held a meeting where they hosted Bianca Salevetti, a nurse practitioner from the Children Hospital LA’s Trans Youth Health and Development Department. Salevetti discussed “medical transition and gender care.”

A spokesperson for the LAUSD told The Federalist, “The Rainbow Club is an online meeting for parents and their elementary school-aged children to meet, connect, and talk about topics related to their identities. The goal of the Rainbow Club is to support families of elementary aged children. The meeting is led by clinicians. Participants talk and do art projects.”

When asked why the district has decided to involve itself in the sexual identities of children as young as five years old and if children were required to be accompanied by a parent, the spokesperson refused to comment, responding, “We have nothing beyond the information sent earlier.”

A similar club, titled “Middle School Trans and Gender Non-Binary Group,” was offered for middle schoolers in the district as well.

Public School Promotes Radical Distortions of Sex

The office also created a number of presentations they described as “short, student-facing Push & Play lessons for educators to utilize in their advisory classes.” Several of these presentations pushed leftwing gender theory, including one that even informed students of the “two-spirit” Native American sexuality, which has allegedly “survived centuries of colonial violence and prejudice.”

The presentation includes a video where an individual who goes by “Geo Neptune” complains that European colonizers victimized Native Americans when they “imposed homophobia, rigid binary gender roles, and misogyny,” which he attributes in part to “the Christian tradition.”

The slideshow goes on to ask, “Why do you think the European colonizers worked so hard to eliminate these Indigenous values and traditions?” It concludes by telling students that “the 2 spirit tradition is resilient and precious” and that “it has survived centuries of colonial violence and prejudice.”

One presentation called “Queering Culture” featured an intersectional amalgamation of CRT and leftwing gender theory. One slide provided definitions for the terms “BIPOC” and “LGBTQ2S,” while others discussed William Dorsey Swan, a man from the 1880s who was dubbed “the queen of drag,” and led a “queer resistance group.” The presentation goes on to include a section on intersectionality, asking students to reflect on their racial and sexual identities.

The lesson “LGBT Etiquette” tells students to introduce themselves to each other by using their gender pronouns and teaches that the word “they” can be used to refer to those who consider themselves non-binary. It also features a video from the dating app Tinder, titled “5 Non-binary People Explain What Non-binary means to them.”

The video proposes the acceptance of the non-binary category as a way to upend an allegedly socially constructed perception of sex as a binary distinction between either male or female. One of the speakers in the video even described the belief that there are only two sexes as the product of a “mob mentality.”

Myriad other lessons are provided on the website, including one fawning over Harvey Milk, a noted pederast. There are also presentations on Stonewall, the transgender day of remembrance, bi visibility day, and national coming out day.

Indoctrination Calendars and LGBT Vocab Guides

The term “SOGIE” is listed in numerous places on the website, which stands for “sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.” A SOGIE language handbook is provided, which includes terms like “down low,” which it defines as “men who identify as straight but who secretly have sex with men.”

Then there’s “outing,” which is listed as “men who have sex with men or women who have sex with women, to distinguish sexual behaviors from sexual identities: because a man is straight, it doesn’t mean he’s not having sex with men.” LAUSD also apparently thinks it’s important for staff to know about “top surgery,” or the surgical removal of healthy breasts. The handbook ends with a bang and drifts into the domain of parody, explaining that the pronouns “ze/zir/zee/zerr/zeer” are alternate “gender neutral” pronouns.

The school district, which has recently come under fire for reportedly vaccinating a child in exchange for pizza without parental consent, also promoted a “SOGIE Affirming Practices” list. The list instructed staff to avoid “assuming pronouns” or “hiding your pride.” It also told staff to “work LGBTQ+ topics/themes into curriculum all school year” and to allow “students to use the restrooms/locker room of their affirmed gender,” as well as to “display LGBTQ+ flags, books, posters, etc.”

Then there’s the “Queer All School Year” calendar, which explained different ways teachers can indoctrinate students each month. For December, teachers are told to “Post LGBT-affirming signs in your office, classrooms, and around campus.” In January, teachers are told to “Hold a Jazz and Friends Reading Event and read inclusive books in every grade,” referencing a children’s book titled “I am Jazz,” which focuses on a two-year-old boy who believes he is a girl. A “Black Lives Matter In Schools Week of Action” is advertised for February.

These revelations are also part of an ongoing investigation into the nation’s second-largest school district, which has thus far revealed their hostility to Thanksgiving and multiple instances of them lying about teaching critical race theory.

The Federalist