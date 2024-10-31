WHO Director-General: "It's time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers." pic.twitter.com/nvfRxayK1G
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 31, 2024
2 thoughts on “WHO Director-General: “It’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers.””
“Vaccines work,” eh? Yes, for the eugenics and genocidal agendas of the criminal psychopathic “elite” parasites, they sure do “work.”
Oh boy, they sure don’t want a single person unvaccinated! Why could that possibly be I wonder?