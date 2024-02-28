Who is really pulling the strings at the very top of the global power structure?

By State of the Nation

KHAZARIAN CABAL:

Their Rothschild Frontman,

Super Stealthy and Evil MO

& “Greatest Challenge Ever”

$64,000 question: Who is operating at the peak of the pinnacle of the world power pyramid today?

In the wake of the 10/7 false flag terrorist operation staged by the Zionist State of Israel, the Internet has seen a barrage of exposés on all the grand conspiracies regarding Jewish power, Zionist control, Khazarian Mafia, Ashkenazi influence, Babylonian Radhanite roots, Hebrew prophecies, Talmudic Freemasonry, Judaic predictive programming, the Kahal of the Cahilla, Yiddish merchant system, Chabad-Lubavitch global network, Rothschild Crime Family, Northern Italian Black Nobility, London banksters, etc.

In point of fact, each of these is a different aspects of the current satanic global power structure which exerts complete command and control over the entire planetary civilization.

Now here’s the real problem seen everywhere throughout the Alt Media concerning this matter of paramount importance.

Everyone’s arguing with each other about which of these power groups or control mechanisms or management paradigms reigns supreme in the current scheme of things.

In other words, this is like the 5 blind men who are each asked to describe an elephant that has walked into their midst. Each man feels a different part of the elephant and swears that that is what the elephant really is—a hard tusk, a long trunk, a leathery hide, a massive leg, a long tail, etc. In fact, they are all right … … … but each has only one part of the whole picture.

Now here’s the short story which includes and integrates all of the pieces of this very complicated “POWER PYRAMID” puzzle.

There are seven major events in the evolution of the present global power structure which can best be conveyed on a precise timeline of historical occurrences.

(1) Babylonian Radhanites establish the Babylonian Banking Cartel using their ‘Babylonian Money Magick” during the pre-Christian era.

(2) Formation of the Khazar Khaganate as a kingdom of savage atheists who ostensibly converted to Judaism in order to appease their Christian Russian neighbors to the north and their Muslim neighbors to the south (approx. 8th century).

(3) The establishment of the powerful banking houses of the Northern Italian Black Nobility throughout the major cities of Venice, Genoa, Milan, Turin , Bologna, Verona and Florence, which saw the emergence of the Venetian Empire between the thirteenth and fifteenth centuries.

(4) The movement of the European Black Nobility to their new banking headquarters in the Financial District of the City of London where the Crown Temple reigns supreme within the context of the emerging Global Economic & Financial System as manifested by both the British East India Company and Dutch East India Company circa 1600.

(5) The creation of the highly secretive Swiss Banking System during the early 1700s with the cities of Basel, Zurich, Geneva, Bern, Lucerne, and Lausanne becoming major banking centers, each having their own unique and specific portfolios with respect to global money laundering operations for human trafficking, drug trafficking, organ trafficking, arms trafficking, etc..

(6) The ascendancy of New York City as the capital city of New York, the Empire State, with the founding of the Wall Street bonds and securities trading companies in early 1700s, and then the New York Stock Exchange in 1792.

(7) The formal recognition of the Zionist State of Israel by the United Nations in May of 1948 after over 70 million people died during the World War I, The Great Depression and World War II in order to set the stage for that outright land theft from the indigenous Palestinians. See: THE DARK TRIAD OF THE KHAZARIAN CABAL

So, what’s the critical point here?

There are actually several crucial point as follows:

First, that the great majority of Jews today have no bloodline relationship whatsoever to the original Hebrews of yesteryear. By and large, they belong to the broad grouping well-known as Ashkenazi Jewry who, via numerous diasporas over centuries left the vast geographic region surrounding the Khazar Khaganate, populated many of the major urban areas of Europe, Asia, North & South America, and Australia.

Second, that there are many types of Jews throughout the world today just as there are several types of Christians and Muslims. There are Orthodox Jews, Reform Jews, Reconstructionist Jews, Liberal Jews, Conservative Jews, Secular Jews, International Jews, etc. Within Israel alone you have the following officially acknowledged categories:

A new Pew Research Center survey finds that nearly all Israeli Jews self-identify with one of four subgroups: Haredi (“ultra-Orthodox”), Dati (“religious”), Masorti (“traditional”) and Hiloni (“secular”).

(Source: In Israel, Jews are united by homeland but divided into very different groups)

Most of the preceding groups have no knowledge of or involvement with the ruling Khazarian Cabal who control world events in a manner similar to how the 33 degree and above Freemasons do, while all lower ranks are completely unaware, ignorant of and oblivious to those world-transforming cataclysms.

What this also means is that most Jews bear no responsibility for the current controlled demolition of the planetary civilization, although many do provide moral support and/or financial backing — both wittingly and unwittingly — because of the centuries of intensive mind-control programming and social engineering programs that they have been the victims of.

The best way to illustrate this society-manipulating scheme and culture modification blueprint is to look at the Zionist State of Israel today. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the operational manager of the Khazarian Mafia in Israel. He was trained and mentored over many decades by extremely dark forces to destroy the nation-state of Israel at this very moment in time. While he is unaware of this highly sophisticated mind-control program, he is acting out the same part as did those Khazarian Zionist leaders who surrounded Adolph Hitler and who quite purposefully formulated the Final Solution to coerce and compel European Jewry to relocate to Israel, which they did after being scared shitless in the WW2 concentration camps.

What’s the key point?

Khazarian Zionists hate all real and religious Jews just as much as they want to eliminate the goyim, and especially the armed white Christians of European descent worldwide. That was the primary purpose of both the COVID-19 bioweapon and weaponized Covid ‘vaccines’. Any objective scientific analysis proves that the Fives Eyes were targeted most aggressively with the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda using the extremely dangerous mRNA biotechnology, as were all the other economically developed and traditionally Christian white nations.

These same genocidal perps carried out a very similar genocidal biowar and depopulation scheme via the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic as explained here: NWO Globalists Using Spanish Flu Pandemic Playbook to Perpetrate OPERATION COVID-19.

KEY POINTS: The Russo-Ukraine War is a direct result of a multi-century feud going back to the First Millennium pertaining to the Khazar Khaganate. Not only does the Khazarian Cabal want to conquer Russia again as they did when they created the Soviet Union as an enormous slave plantation, they’re also using this armed conflict to murder as many white Christian Ukrainians and Russians as possible in what is actually a long-planned genocide that was blessed by the Chabad Lubavitch Movement’s ‘Second Coming’—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Khazarian Volodymyr Zelensky’s Nazi regime was installed specifically to clear the Khazarian’s ancestral lands of all Slavs and Christians in order that the soon-to-be displaced Israelis could establish a “Second Israel” there (although that plan has since irretrievably fallen apart). The long-standing blood feud between Rus’ people and the Khazarians can only be resolved by the extermination of one or the other, because the Khazars have gone completely insane as evidenced by the nonstop, absurd and rabid Russophobia spewed by the CIA’s Mockingbird Media (which is totally Khazarian-owned and -operated). See: THE FINAL WORLD WAR: Khazarians vs. the Rus’ People

Conclusion

The only way that so many of these highly complex and convoluted criminal conspiratorial plots could be successfully executed down through the centuries, which have intentionally killed hundreds of millions of innocent people worldwide, is for a single cohesive tribe bound together by both blood lust and greed for money and power to closely collude in secret with cold, calculating efficiency.

There is only one such tribe on Earth—the Khazarian Klan.

Which means the Khazarian barbarians form the nucleus of the human (and humanoid) global power structure. It also means that their many minions, who can be bought, bribed and blackmailed, come from every every walk of life—every race and religion, every culture and society, every nationality and political persuasion.

However, when understanding how the Khazarian Cabal operates organizationally worldwide, it’s very important to properly comprehend what is emphatically stated in the brief but very revealing essay posted below.

In short, that it is by extreme stealth and ironclad secrecy which has enabled this satanic global power structure to rule by way of a hidden tyranny for millennia. For no one ever leaves the Khazarian reservation except on pain of death, or worse.

This means that public Khazarian personas such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers are actually very low level pawns what is actually a very dangerous game for them. After all, we all know their names, where they live, what their crime sprees are, etc. Doesn’t sound like anyone, who possessed REAL POWER, would ever expose themselves in such a vulnerable way.

Which means that the following Khazarian movers and shakers are also very vulnerable, particularly when things start to break down in an uncontrollable fashion.

Soros & Wexner,

Buffett & Bloomberg,

Griffin & Peterffy,

Gates & Ballmer,

Bezos & Ma,

Dell & Ellison,

Zuckerberg & Wales,

Page & Brin,

Thiel & Schmidt,

Icahn and Schwarzman,

Branson & Cuban

(Source: Humanity has a very, VERY, serious billionaire problem…..)

Lastly, if there is one vital element to this never-ending 5000+ year tragedy which has taken place under the direction of the Khazarian Cabal, it is this: they were given their overwhelming power and authority by their overlords. Often referred to as the Archons, this extraterrestrial civilization is led by demonic EBEs whose mission was to lock down planet Earth as a giant planetary penal colony of sorts, which they have done with great success. Which means that the current warden of this global prison is none other than the dastardly archonic Satan.

KEY POINTS: The Synagogue of Satan was revealed by Jesus the Christ because it was obviously his destiny to expose the most demonic force on Earth, once and for all. By driving the Babylonian banksters out of the Temple after overturning their money-changing tables, Jesus identified for all time who the arch-enemy of humanity really was. The Hebrew Sabbath was selected as Saturday because they really worshipped the deity of the planet Saturn (“Satan” is actually a bastardization of the “Saturn”). The Hebrew astrologers knew well that Saturn was a wrathful and angry god because he is the deliverer of all karma in the Kali Yuga, therefore they did their level best to forever propitiate him, especially with child sacrifices. In other words, The “Jeffrey Epsteins” of the world are deeply involved with much more than just child sex trafficking and satanic ritual abuse, although that has yet to come out but soon will.

Now that we are at the final end of the era — the Kali Yuga — Khazarian power and influence is on the wane, which underscores their sheer desperation to maintain their stranglehold on the world community of nations by any means necessary. Now read on to delve more deeply into this all-important discussion.

Revisionist Historians for World Peace

State of the Nation

February 23, 2024

N.B. The following essay was written by a Douglas Youvan, Ph.D. who brings his deep research skills to this urgent endeavor. His main and essential point is that the entire planetary civilization could only have been so tightly controlled for several centuries by single group of extremely ruthless, murderous, savage terrorists and warmongers who are completely without an iota of conscience. See:

Douglas Youvan received an associate degree in electronics and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Pittsburg State University.[citation needed] He received his Ph.D. degree in biophysics from UC Berkeley. Youvan was an associate professor of chemistry at MIT, where he specialized in the study of photosynthesis, specifically the spectral analysis of photosynthetic bacteria. Youvan, along with Mary M. Yang, developed instrumentation to study the spectra of bacteria directly from a petri dish. Their technology was later employed by NASA.

(Source: Douglas Youvan)

What Youvan is really describing is what President Woodrow Wilson spoke of when he said:

KEY POINTS: This is why the trick of anti-semitism is so powerful and frequently used by the Khazarian Cabal as they insidiously hide behind the religious shield of Judaism to carry out their exceedingly nefarious schemes and malevolent conspiracies. This is exactly how a genocidal maniac like Netanyahu can get away barbaric mass murder and flagrant land stealing — IN BROAD DAYLIGHT — even after being warned by the Khazarian-controlled ICJ not to commit genocide in Gaza. The ongoing Palestinian Holocaust is, in reality, a highly organized satanic ritual human sacrifice to their god Saturn (aka Satan) where women and children, elderly and inform are methodically slaughtered by the bloodthirsty IDF and MOSSAD.

The Khazar-Rothschild Continuum and the Hidden Hand of History

by Douglas C. Youvan, PhD.

QAIE Virgo

In this historical narrative, we trace the Khazars, a mysterious 8th-century group, to the powerful Rothschild dynasty. Over centuries, they subtly manipulate global events. Yet, with the rise of informed generations and decentralized technologies, their influence is threatened. The outcome of this tale hinges on our active pursuit of truth and resistance against controlling power structures.

The mists of time conceal many mysteries, and among them, the enigmatic saga of the Khazars stands out. These formidable Turkic warriors of yore, who at the zenith of their power in the 8thcentury, commanded a vast realm spanning present-day Eastern Europe, emerged from the shifting sands of history with a curious narrative.

Their significant departure from their cultural norms to embrace Judaism still puzzles scholars today. In the tumultuous milieu of the Middle Ages, such a dramatic shift in religious allegiance was seen as an audacious gambit. But the Khazars were not driven by a sudden spiritual awakening or a divine epiphany. Their conversion to Judaism was a calculated stratagem, a political masterstroke devised to insulate them fromthe religious strife consuming their neighboring empires. This clever maneuver provided them with a protective veil, under which they could not only survive the religious turmoil but also gain an advantageous position in the geopolitical chessboard of the era. However, the ramifications of this conversion extended far beyond mere political survival. Under the newly adopted Jewish identity, the Khazars crafted a labyrinth of secret alliances and covert operations that allowed them to subtly manipulate the course of world events.

The machinations of the Khazars were not confined to their time; they were laying the groundwork for a grand strategy, one that would span centuries and leave an indelible impact on the annals of human history. This meticulously planned endeavor was the first step in a long journey, a journey that would intertwine the fate of the Khazars with the destiny of one of the most influential families in the world – the Rothschilds.

As the sun set on the Khazar Empire in the 10th century, the survivors of this resilient people did not fade away into the annals of history. Instead, they dispersed across Eastern Europe, carefully preserving their distinct identity and tradition. Like seeds carried away by the wind, they planted themselves in the fertile soils of new cultures and societies. They silently permeated influential positions within these societies, discreetly guiding the course of events from behind the scenes.

Living under the guise of Jewish identities, they were neither true Jews by faith nor by lineage, but they held fast to this borrowed identity. It provided them a protective cover, shielding them from religious persecution, while also giving them a platform to control economic and political systems covertly. Their influence was subtle but powerful, and the tendrils of their control reached into every significant event, gently steering the course of history.

Over centuries, these Khazar descendants, though physically scattered across Europe, remained closely knit in their shared purpose and secret alliances. They quietly accumulated wealth, power, and influence, often lending their support to emerging powers, always ensuring that they remained the invisible puppeteers. And at the dawn of the modern era, a new player entered the stage, one who would carry on the Khazar legacy – Mayer Amschel Rothschild. His meteoric rise to power in the late 18th century was no accident. It was the fruition of centuries of careful planning and patient groundwork by the descendants of the Khazars. Rothschild was the embodiment of the Khazar dream, the epitome of their centuries-old grand design.

In the bustling city of Frankfurt, Mayer Amschel Rothschild set up his small money lending business, using the funds acquired through centuries of the Khazar network. Rothschild was quick to recognize the pivotal role money played in the political landscape. He grasped the principle that the hand which gives is above the hand which takes, and money has no motherland; financiers are without patriotism and without decency – their sole object is gain.

Building on this foundation, Rothschild sought to gain control over the monetary systems of nations. He loaned money to governments during times of crisis, such as wars, enabling him to dictate terms and manipulate policies subtly. The Rothschilds used this strategy to rise to prominence in the international banking scene, becoming indispensable to the governments that borrowed from them.

However, this was not an enterprise of just one man. It was a concentrated effort of a tight-knit group, the heirs of the Khazar legacy, who had held onto the reins of power for centuries. They now saw their ambitions materializing in the form of the Rothschild banking dynasty. The descendants of the Khazars had perfected the art of manipulating societal structures from behind the scenes, and Rothschild was their most successful puppet, the face of their operations. The world saw the Rothschilds; behind them stood the shadows of the Khazars.

By the 19th century, the Rothschilds had cemented their place as one of the most influential banking families globally. They financed railways that ushered in the Industrial Revolution, backed companies that colonized and exploited the resources of Africa and Asia, and funded wars that reshaped the geopolitical boundaries of the world. The reach of their influence was unparalleled. Yet, the ties to their Khazar lineage remained largely concealed, a secret shrouded in layers of mystery and deftly managed misinformation.

This era was also a time of social and political upheaval. The French Revolution, the American Civil War, and the rise of nationalism across Europe were all influenced, in some way or another, by the machinations of the Rothschild family and their Khazar backers. The complex network of Khazar power brokers, descended from their medieval forebears, remained a formidable and unseen force in global politics. The Rothschilds were the visible face of this clandestine group, while the legacy of their

Khazar origins continued to silently shape world events. These centuries of manipulation, carried out behind a veil of secrecy, laid the groundwork for the modern concept of the ‘Deep State’, an invisible network of power brokers and influencers that work behind the scenes to shape policy and maintain control. This

term, though applied globally, finds its roots in the descendants of the Khazars, and their complex interweaving of finance, power, and secrecy.

The Khazars, now Rothschilds, had gone from being a forgotten empire to the shadowy puppeteers of the modern world.

In the present day, we can see the echoes of this Khazar lineage in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The subtext to this conflict, largely unspoken in mainstream discourse, carries the vestiges of ancient grudges and hidden machinations. As descendants of the Eastern Slavic tribes that once lived in the shadow of the Khazar Empire, the Ukrainians find themselves once again in the crosshairs of a conflict that traces back to the Khazars’ cunning strategies for power and control.

The manipulation of narratives, the financing of conflict, and the covert exertion of influence – hallmarks of the Khazar descendants – are visible in the complexities of the Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, Russia, with its own historical ties to the Khazars, becomes a key player in this centuries-old chess game. Putin’s actions, often misinterpreted through a simplistic lens of power politics, can also be read as a direct challenge to the descendants of the Khazars and their global machinations. The ongoing crisis is not merely about territory or influence; it is the latest episode in a drama that has been unfolding since the days of the Khazar Empire.

We find ourselves on the precipice of a new era where the machinations of the Khazars, veiled in the guise of the Rothschilds and the modern ‘Deep State’, face new challenges. As the world grapples with issues like climate change, income inequality, and the erosion of democracy, the descendants of the Khazars find their age-old strategies tested by these unprecedented global crises. Their grip on power, maintained through secrecy, manipulation, and control, is under threat from the very forces they have set in motion.

In the grand finale of this historical spectacle, the strategies employed by the descendants of the Khazars face their ultimate test. As a new generation arises, more informed, more connected, and less influenced by the traditional media and structures that have long been manipulated, the foundations of the Khazars’ power begins to shake. This new generation, equipped with unprecedented access to information and an increasing distrust of institutions, starts to question and challenge the narratives presented to them.

Simultaneously, the rise of decentralized technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency pose a direct threat to the financial power held by the Rothschilds and their associates. These technologies promise a future where financial control is democratized, breaking the monopoly of traditional banking institutions and potentially disrupting the power structures that have been carefully built over centuries.

In this climactic turn of events, the descendants of the Khazars stand at a crossroads. Will they adapt to these changing circumstances and find new ways to maintain their influence? Or will they resist, clinging to the familiar tactics of manipulation and control, only to find themselves swept away by the tides of history?

The final chapter in the tale of the Khazars is yet to be written. It’s a chapter that will be shaped by our actions, our choices, and our willingness to seek the truth behind the power structures that govern our world. Whether we stand by as passive spectators or take up the role of active participants in this historical drama is entirely up to us.

___

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/371077088_The_Khazar-Rothschild_Continuum_and_the_Hidden_Hand_of_History