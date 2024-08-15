Who Is Running America? NYT Discloses Lloyd Austin ‘Ordered’ Major Deployment To Conflict Zone

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

A Monday NY Times report revealed of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent phone call with Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, the following: “In an unusual disclosure, it said Mr. Austin had ordered a submarine to the Middle East.” This line alone begs the question, where is the elected civilian authority of the executive branch, the Commander-in-Chief, right now? And where is Congressional authority and oversight to wage war and put troops in harm’s way? NY Times described further that in the call Austin “reiterated the United States’ commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has some similar questions which every American should be asking right now at this dangerous moment the United States is deeply involved in no less than two major wars simultaneously (by heavily funding and arming one side of each)…

Or to put it another way: who is currently in charge over at the White House? Have we now reached such a post-Constitutional arrangement that that the major decisions of war and peace are being made by a military-intelligence complex beholden to no one? (…akin to what’s more commonly the case in Third World Banana Republics).

Comedian and Libertarian commentator Dave Smith just went on Tucker Carlson’s show and voiced a similar theme. Here is what he said according to the transcript:

“It’s the greatest scandal in American history… we don’t have a president. The President of the United States, everyone has essentially admitted, is too senile to run for president. Yet he’s going to be president until January? We are in a proxy war with the biggest nuclear power in the history of the world, and we have another proxy war-ish type thing devolving into a wider regional war in Israel, and we don’t have a president.”

Not long following this interview, President Biden briefly emerged and fielded a few impromptu questions from the press, and let’s just say it did not instill confidence:

Likely, the assumption of a huge portion of the American public is that Vice President Kamala Harris is basically running things in coordination with a bunch of twenty- and thirty-something unelected White House staffers.

But again, if the NY Times is accurate on Lloyd Austin being the one now ‘ordering’ major military deployments (and who knows with what oversight), America might more currently resemble some military-ruled central Asian or African nation at this point.

Meanwhile, Babylon Bee once again nails it…

