Why Did Bill Gates Make Sudden U-Turn On Climate Doom Narrative?

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and climate alarmist Bill Gates has backtracked on ‘climate doom’ prophecies. The writing is on the wall for the political and financial elites, who have long championed imminent climate doom, realizing that the public sees through the charades.

In 2021, Gates previously warned about apocalyptic consequences if the world does not achieve zero net carbon emissions by the year 2050. He also promoted his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” (fear sells).

On Thursday, Gates made a sudden U-turn on his climate doom narrative and now expects “No temperate country is going to become uninhabitable.”

Gates spoke at a live event at The Times Center in New York and argued: “If you try to do climate brute force, you will get people who say, ‘I like climate but I don’t want to bear that cost and reduce my standard of living.”

He also dismissed planting trees to save the planet, questioning: “Are we the science people or are we the idiots?” he said. “Which one do we want to be?”

Gates’ latest comments are a stark difference from just a few years ago when he warned “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace:

“The migration that we saw out of Syria for their civil war, which was somewhat weather dependent, we’re going to have 10 times as much migration because the equatorial areas will become unlivable.”

Gates’ U-turn comes as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink abandoned the term “ESG” (environment, social, and governance). And the ‘green bubble‘ is imploding.

And, of course, Gates is smart. He understands the propaganda isn’t working anymore and must resonate with the majority to prevent getting ‘Bud Light’d.’