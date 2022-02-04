WOW Hundreds of CA Students WALK OUT In Protest of Mask Mandates

NoMask Info

This is awesome and inspiring! Students across California have had enough and are refusing to comply with the fraudulent and harmful mask mandates. God bless each of these brave kids!!!!

Unmasked Oakdale Students who were denied entry into class + the gym walked from the high school to the district office which is about a quarter of a mile away. Oakdale is not honoring their right to in person education so our legal team is sending demand letter. #LetThemBreathe pic.twitter.com/wPsIpmbwwm — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 4, 2022

Oakdale CA students throughout the district are refusing to wear masks. High schoolers have been sent to the gym and filled it with more unmasked students on their way. These kids are following the governor’s example and we are here to legally support their rights. pic.twitter.com/6cDZOkWvpv — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 2, 2022

Approx count of unmasked students per site in Oakdale Unified Oakdale high school 200

Oakdale junior high 150

Sierra View Elementary 20

Cloverland Elementary 20

Fair Oaks Elementary 30

Magnolia Elementary 20 They’re threatened with not graduating + not being able to play sports pic.twitter.com/sLXxKFdPqz — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 3, 2022

This doesn’t add up… The kids are still indoors but they aren’t learning. If they can be in the gym maskless they can be in class. This isn’t about safety. Stop playing politics with our children and their futures. pic.twitter.com/ZBOqQjcwHL — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 3, 2022

Ripon threatening parents with CPS + restraining orders if their children are on campus without a mask. While many schools back down from mask enforcement Ripon is trying to punish families that support their students rights Let Them Breathe is sending Ripon legal letter today pic.twitter.com/MRsjXbubD7 — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 4, 2022

Oakdale barricaded doors to gym where unmasked students were being held. Not sure if it was to keep students in or out. Also reports of gym doors open + heaters turned off. Haven’t been able to confirm those reports. Our legal team sent a demand letter, following up today pic.twitter.com/9a2hjBbiJA — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 4, 2022

Kinsey and Logan who started Freedom Friday at their school two weeks ago are segregated in the office for sharing their smiles again today. Please support and share the fundraiser in our profile for these students. #letthembreathe #unmaskourchildren pic.twitter.com/52f01u5kFv — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 4, 2022

And here is our open legal letter in support of all students rights to smile, breathe and access their education that you can send to your school. If you need specific legal support DM us. https://t.co/ML8EVDq0XW — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 2, 2022

Please donate to our legal fund as we support unmasked student’s rights https://t.co/f4H20PScx4 — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 2, 2022

Liam from Hemet HS unmasked today in response to Gov Newsom’s unmasking. An honor student and athlete, he was sent home and says he will not return to school until things change. Please donate to link in profile to help fund legal support for students like Liam. #letthembreathe pic.twitter.com/KmV2fkQJfY — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 1, 2022

William was suspended from Wilson HS in Long Beach today for unmasking in class. We are supporting him and his right to in person education. Gov Newsom and Mayor Garcetti set the example and our kids are following #noemergency #letthembreathe #unmaskourchildren pic.twitter.com/AXCdTnX1bL — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 1, 2022

“I’m not going to wear a mask if Governor Newsom isn’t going to. I’m following his example” the message Steel Canyon HS student Madyson had for school admin as security removed her from classroom. She wants an education + that’s more important than a ballgame. #letthembreathe pic.twitter.com/bw3E78cMB7 — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 1, 2022

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2022/02/wow-hundreds-of-ca-students-walk-out-in.html