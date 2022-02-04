WOW Hundreds of CA Students WALK OUT In Protest of Mask Mandates

NoMask Info

This is awesome and inspiring! Students across California have had enough and are refusing to comply with the fraudulent and harmful mask mandates. God bless each of these brave kids!!!! 

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2022/02/wow-hundreds-of-ca-students-walk-out-in.html

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*