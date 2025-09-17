WSJ: TikTok in Final Talks to be Bought by Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

TikTok, which the US government moved to ban last year for allowing criticism of Israel to go viral, is reportedly now in final talks to be bought by a small group of Zionist billionaires.

“Larry Ellison — the Oracle mega-billionaire who has donated millions to the IDF — just had his kid buy Paramount/CBS to have Bari Weiss run, is trying to buy CNN, and now will buy TikTok (with Andreessen Horowitz),” Glenn Greenwald noted on X.

“Lucky break for Israel as its support collapses in the US,” he added.

From Reuters, “Oracle, Silver Lake consortium to control 80% stake in TikTok in US, WSJ reports”:

TikTok’s U.S. operations would be controlled by an investor consortium including Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz, under a framework the U.S. and China are finalizing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A new company will be created to operate TikTok, with U.S. investors holding a roughly 80% stake and Chinese shareholders owning the rest, the report said. The company would also have an American-dominated board, with one member designated by the U.S. government.

This is a truly unprecedented attack on free speech, and it’s being done on behalf of a foreign power.

As I broke in July, TikTok — facing an imminent ban and under pressure from the Anti-Defamation League — hired former Israeli Defense Forces instructor Erica Mindel to “develop and drive the company’s positions on hate speech” with a focus on combatting “antisemitism.”

They swiftly updated their rules to suppress criticism of Israel.

TikTokers are now getting censored left and right for their lawfully protected speech critical of the Jewish state.

“Our” government banned TikTok on behalf of Israel and now the site is being handed over to Israel’s strongest soldiers in the US to advance the Jewish state’s interests.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told the Israeli Knesset earlier this year how important it was that they “capture” TikTok.

It has now been captured.