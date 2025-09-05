Yoram Hazony Demands MAGA Fall In Line With MIGA at NatCon25

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Yoram Hazony, the Israeli agent Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched to control the nationalist right in America and Europe, opened his speech at NatCon25 on Tuesday by declaring, “We’re in power.”

“I think that the Trump administration is the best administration I’ve ever seen,” Hazony told attendees at during his plenary address at his event in Washington, DC. “I get up in the mornings and I’m happy, and my wife knows, like, I’m never happy.”

“We’re just … 10 years after the Trump movement, 10 years after Brexit, and we’re in power,” he boasted.

Though MIGA is on cloud nine, Hazony lamented that many in the “online” right aren’t so thrilled.

After noting how he’d be “really happy” if “JD Vance gets to be president for eight years and then Marco Rubio for another eight years,” he lamented that people online are “telling us about how awful everything is” with the Trump administration.

“I don’t think [Trump] had even three months– I don’t think he had two and a half months before many of our friends, these big podcasters,” started complaining, he said.

“[They said Trump] was going to start World War III. He’s being controlled. He’s being manipulated. He’s lost the thread. He doesn’t believe in justice. He’s covering up through the CIA,” Hazony said, careful not to mention Jeffrey Epstein.

Hazony insisted everyone needs to rally behind Trump’s (MIGA) administration and accept “that when you’re in power, when you’re in government, you have other responsibilities” that are “not the same as your responsibilities when you’re in the opposition.”

Everyone needs to unite so JD Vance and Marco Rubio can take over the GOP after Trump, he said.

The evil force standing in the way of this utopian MIGA future are the so-called anti-Semites on the online right, he went on to claim.

“Let me just say a couple of words about being Jewish here,” Hazony, who was born in Israel and served as Netanyahu’s speechwriter, said. “To be Jewish up until, you know, up until a year and a half ago or so, it was great.”

“It’s not that easy anymore,” he lamented. “Now, there’s not just criticism of Israel … but uh, I’ve been pretty amazed by the depth of the slander of Jews as a people that there’s been online the last year and a half.”

“I didn’t think it would happen on the right,” he said. “I was mistaken.”

“They think Jews are a big problem … I hope it’s going to pass,” he continued.

“Instead of saying, ‘Listen Yoram, we need to rethink the relationship between Jews and Christians a bit’ … what we get is just a vile stream of accusations about what Jews did to Christians in the Middle Ages and all the rest of this stuff,” Hazony said.

“If you take it upon yourself to drive members of the coalition out, to dishonor them, to keep dishonoring them until the point where they say, ‘All right, fine. You can have it.’ If you do that, all you’re doing [is] you’re destroying Vance’s prospects. You’re destroying Rubio’s prospects. You’re destroying America’s prospects. So, we have a choice that we need to make,” he said.

In short, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and the so-called “online right” need to shut their mouths about Israel’s genocide and Trump’s Israel First agenda and get in line so that MIGA puppets JD Vance and Marco Rubio can be installed as our leaders.

The problem with this bulls**t is Trump’s MIGA agenda is wildly unpopular. His support has imploded not because of the online right criticizing Jews and Israel for the genocide in Gaza, but because of his support for the genocide in Gaza and the endless moves he’s made domestically to put the interests of Israel above the interests of America.

Israel and the influence of the Jewish Lobby are no longer fringe issues contained on blacklisted and censored sites like this one, they have gone completely mainstream and everyone now sees what’s going on.

The only way the right or left is going to get any wind in their sails is if they champion the US cutting all ties with Israel and ending our “special relationship” for good.

You can Hazony’s full speech below: