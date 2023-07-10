Zero Amish Children Diagnosed with Cancer, Diabetes or Autism

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

A comprehensive study has found that no Amish children have been diagnosed with chronic conditions that impact the rest of America.

Across America, the current population of Amish people is quickly approaching 400,000.

The largest concentrations of Amish citizens are 90,000 in Pennsylvania and 82,000 in Ohio.

Amish communities have settled in as many as 32 U.S. states.

Families have an average of 7 kids so the Amish population is growing rapidly.

The Amish are a group of traditionalist Christians who are known for simple living, plain dress, and Christian pacifism.

They reject most conveniences of modern technology and pharmaceuticals and maintain self-sufficiency.

The Amish value rural life, manual labor, humility, and Gelassenheit (submission to God’s will) with a view neither to interrupt family time nor replace face-to-face conversations whenever possible.

Yet, despite rejecting all modern medicine and pharmaceutical drugs that the rest of the American people have access to, the Amish are among the healthiest in the nation.

As Slay News recently reported, a study conducted by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) found that Covid death rates among Amish communities are 90 times lower than for the rest of America.

The main difference, the study revealed, is that Amish communities completely ignored the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Amish families did not get vaccinated or wear masks, nor did they engage in lockdowns, social distancing, or any other type of restrictions.

But the separated communities didn’t avoid catching the virus, however, as roughly 90% of the Amish have been infected with Covid.

In a new comprehensive study, presented by VSRF founder Steve Kirsch to the Pennsylvania State Senate, it was calculated that for Amish children, who are strictly 100 percent unvaccinated, typical chronic conditions barely exist, if any at all.

These chronic conditions, which many vaccinated children and swaths of Americans suffer from, include auto-immune disease, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, ADHD, arthritis, cancer, and autism.

During testimony before the PA Senate, expert health advocates shared details on why there have never been any reports published regarding the health of Amish children in general.

“After decades of studying the Amish, there’s no report because the report would be devastating to the narrative,” Kirsch testified.

“It would show that the CDC has been harming the public for decades and saying nothing and burying all the data.”

Leading American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has dozens of peer-reviewed published works related to the rise of chronic conditions among the public.

McCullough has testified before the U.S. Senate and before legislatures throughout the U.S. regarding the dangers of mRNA jabs.

Kirsch and McCullough joined top attorney Thomas Renz and medicolegal death investigator Graham Hetrick on a panel of experts who testified before the Pennsylvania State Senate.

The experts all noted that chronic conditions are soaring among the American people.

However, they concluded that these conditions are non-existent among unvaxxed Amish communities.

According to the VSRF study, not one single Amish child could be found who had suffered from cancer, autism, heart disease, or other conditions that are on the rise among American children.

Slaynews.com