Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain, confesses that the elites knew about Epstein, but no one did anything. They’re all in it.
— Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) July 9, 2023
Posted: July 10, 2023
2 thoughts on “Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain, confesses that the elites knew about Epstein, but no one did anything. They’re all in it.”
They all are pedo,s including Trump
Re: “We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no one that would go after him.”
Well what about you yourself, Cindy? You were silently complicit, too, and what you offer here is all just too little and too late. And you said no one did anything because they were just too “AFRAID.” Well, welcome to the club. Truth often sleeps with fear, but truth is a verb and walks over fear to get where it has to go. Paycheck got in the way? Daddy wouldn’t approve of his little girl making waves?
Those who speak truth and live with their heads on the chopping block resent the ones who play it safe, especially those in any “alternative” media, the ones who won’t speak of uprising.
