Zionist pastor John Hagee at Christians United for Israel conference: Jews are a "chosen people" who are "above all the people on the face of the earth."

"That includes the United States of America," he says.

Sen. Ted Cruz spoke at this event. pic.twitter.com/Rgop7Hi3AZ

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 22, 2025