Zionist pastor John Hagee at Christians United for Israel conference: Jews are a "chosen people" who are "above all the people on the face of the earth."
"That includes the United States of America," he says.
Sen. Ted Cruz spoke at this event. pic.twitter.com/Rgop7Hi3AZ
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 22, 2025
So now we know–Hagee is a fake Christian and really a Talmudic Jew….oh, and he is clearly bought off. Good luck at the White Throne Judgment, Hagee!
this present movement, setting up a nation of Jews and calling it “ISRAEL,” has only lead to more bloodshed and more troubles!
In the first place, the new nation that has declared itself in Palestine is not Israel at all—it is only a part of JUDAH!
Most people today do not seem to know that the Jews are not Israel, but only a part of Judah. The first place in the Bible where the word “Jews” occurs, the Jews are at war against ISRAEL (II Kings 16:6).
after Solomon died, the nation ISRAEL rejected her king, Rehoboam, son of Solomon, and made Jeroboam, of the tribe of Ephraim, king. Then the one tribe of Judah split off from the nation Israel and formed a NEW NATION of their own (just as they are trying to do again today),
Palestine belongs, by divine grant, to Abraham and his descendants. But God rejected Ishmael, the father of the Arabs, from the promise. It passed on, instead, through ISAAC. God also rejected Isaac’s eldest son ESAU, after he had undervalued the birthright and sold it to Jacob for a bowl of red soup. The TURKS are the children of Esau, and so they, too, have always felt Palestine belonged to them. But it was given to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob.
But then how was it passed on down? The dying Jacob passed the birthright, and possession of Palestine, on through the tribes of EPHRAIM and MANASSEH, sons of Joseph (Gen. 48:4-5, 15-16). He named HIS NAME (Israel) ON THEM—Ephraim and Manasseh. It is their descendants today, the American and British peoples, therefore, who are truly the national ISRAEL. [ called the chosen in the bible – not Jews ] The Jews come from Judah, and belonged to the nation JUDAH, not the nation ISRAEL!