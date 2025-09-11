Zionists pushed the lie yesterday that the flotilla team staged the attack, and many started questioning their own eyes. This is the second hit Trust your eyes

Zionists pushed the lie yesterday that the flotilla team staged the attack, and many started questioning their own eyes.
This is the second hit
Trust your fking eyes pic.twitter.com/na0fpMM6kT
— Abier (@abierkhatib) September 10, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Zionists pushed the lie yesterday that the flotilla team staged the attack, and many started questioning their own eyes.
This is the second hit
Trust your fking eyes pic.twitter.com/na0fpMM6kT
— Abier (@abierkhatib) September 10, 2025