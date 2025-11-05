Zohran Mamdani, Boosted by Opposition to Israel, Wins NYC Mayoral Race

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, whose campaign took off due to his opposition to Israel, won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday in yet another rebuke of the Israel Lobby.

The first NYC mayoral debate on June 4, 2025 — wherein a moderator “violated the sanctity of the lightning round” by pressing Mamdani to declare his support for the existence of Israel as a “Jewish state” — caused his poll numbers to surge and put him within striking distance of Andrew Cuomo.

His numbers continued to climb as widespread opposition to the genocide in Gaza continued to grow, and his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in accordance with the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant electrified his base.

The Israel Lobby had all their assets, including Fox News, working frantically for months to try and tear down his campaign and prop up Democrat Andrew Cuomo, but they still failed.

Last-minute endorsements for Cuomo from President Trump and Elon Musk also had seemingly little to no effect.

Mamdani, as of 1:29 AM EST with 91% of the vote in, was winning with 50.4% of the vote — meaning that even if Curtis Sliwa dropped out and all his voters somehow magically decided they wanted to vote for Cuomo (whom they hate), Mamdani still would have won.

Unfortunately, Mamdani towards the end of his campaign started caving in to the Lobby’s demands.

He softened his pledge to arrest Netanyahu and said he’ll keep Jessica Tisch as New York Police Commissioner.

That said, Mamdani never softened his pledge to increase funding for so-called “hate crime” programs by 800% to “root out” anti-Semitism.

His victory, as far as it was a rebuke of the Israel Lobby, is a good sign, but don’t expect anything revolutionary.