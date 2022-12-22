$1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Package Passed By Senate

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

The Senate on Thursday voted to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus package that had previously hit a snag over immigration reform.

The passed legislation provides Ukraine with $45 billion in additional military and economic aid, and sets aside $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance, The Hill reports.

It also includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, clarifying that the vice president does not have the power to overturn the results of a presidential election. The package passed with a large bipartisan majority, 68-29, wrapping up the Senate’s legislative business in the 117th Congress a few days before Christmas. The omnibus bill represents one of several major bipartisan legislation accomplishments of President Biden’s first two years in office, along with the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, to address gun violence; and the $280 billion Chips and Science Act, to improve U.S. competitiveness with China. -The Hill

The bill also spends $858 billion on defense – a 9.7% increase, as well as $772.5 billion on non-defense – a 5.5% increase.

There is also a 22% increase, or $118.7 billion, for Veterans Affairs medical care, and $59 billion for programs which last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill cover.

