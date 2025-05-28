12 illegal immigrants arrested in Nantucket including MS-13 gang member, convicted child sex offender

By The Post Millennial

On Tuesday morning, federal immigration authorities, led by ICE and supported by the FBI, DEA, ATF, and Coast Guard, swept through Nantucket, Massachusetts, detaining and deporting at least 12 individuals illegally residing in the country.

This operation was part of a larger federal sweep that also included Martha’s Vineyard and Hyannis, resulting in 40 total arrests. According to ICE, among those apprehended were a known MS-13 gang member and at least one convicted child sex offender. Federal agents also conducted vehicle stops on roads across mid-island, including Old South Road, Surfside Road, and Miacomet Road.

The Department of Homeland Security, sharing footage of the arrests on X, issued a clear message to all illegal aliens across America: “ICE is removing illegal aliens from ALL states, communities, and worksites across this country… If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home app to self-deport. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

Video captured by the Nantucket Current showed a Coast Guard vessel, the Hammerhead, transporting the detained individuals away from the island. Officers in tactical gear could be seen accompanying the detainees, who wore life vests.

Despite the scale of the operation, local law enforcement had minimal involvement. Nantucket Police Lieutenant Angus MacVicar confirmed that ICE had notified them only one day prior and did not request assistance.

In 2022, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a plane carrying dozens of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. The residents who claimed to be open to migrants had them packed up and shipped out within 48 hours.