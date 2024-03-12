12-year-old Missouri boy dies after illegal immigrant hit family car at over 70mph in wrong lane

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A boy who was seriously injured in a car accident in Hazelwood, Missouri involving an illegal immigrant in December has passed away after being taken off life support.

12-year-old Travis Wolfe was traveling with his family on December 20, the night before his birthday, when the car they were in was struck by another vehicle traveling at over 70 miles per hour in the wrong lane, according to Fox 2.

Endrina Bracho has been listed as the driver of the car that hit the Wolfe family, and faces one count of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree, and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Court documents state that Bracho “is here illegally from Venezuela.”

Six people in total were rushed to the hospital after the accident, including Travis Wolfe and his parents, as well as a woman and her two children.

Travis Wolfe was placed on life support at Children’s Hospital. His parents, taken to nearby Mercy Hospital, suffered broken wrists, ribs, a broken sternum, and other injuries.

Wolfe was taken off of life support on March 6 and passed away. In an update to a GoFundMe for the family, a friend of the family wrote, “Yesterday 3/6 Travis was taken off life support. He will be forever remembered as a funny kid with a huge heart and a love for Blues Hockey. Please continue to support the family as the bills continue to grow. All the love and support is felt by the family.”

Describing the scene of the accident, Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch from the Hazelwood Police Department said, “I saw two vehicles with heavy damage to both front ends. Airbags deployed on multiple vehicles.”

Schnurbusch said Bracho’s immigration status “did not play a part in our investigation. It was just difficult identifying all parties involved because we didn’t have documentation or identifications in the vehicle to try to figure out who the two juveniles and the suspect were.”

Bracho is in being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond and is awaiting trial. A bond reduction hearing is set for April 8.

“1,700 feet is quite a big distance to travel at over 70 miles an hour on a 40-mile posted road. That’s a long way to travel in the wrong direction and not realize,” Schnurbusch said.

The GoFundMe for the Wolfe family has raised over $14,000 of the fundraiser’s $30,000 goal.

Wolfe’s death comes as the Biden administration has received strong backlash for its border policies and the crisis that has unfolded. In February, a Georgia nursing student named Laken Riley was killed while out for a run, with the suspect being an illegal immigrant.