225 Americans and Canadians Zionists land in Israel for:
A FREE STOLEN HOME from a Palestinian family.
FREE EDUCATION & FREE HEALTH CARE courtesy of America. pic.twitter.com/TIyYee9cJ6
— Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) August 20, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
225 Americans and Canadians Zionists land in Israel for:
A FREE STOLEN HOME from a Palestinian family.
FREE EDUCATION & FREE HEALTH CARE courtesy of America. pic.twitter.com/TIyYee9cJ6
— Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) August 20, 2025