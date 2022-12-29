30 by 30 is the biggest land grab in history marketed under the guise of “protecting biodiversity”

The Expose – by Rhoda Wilson

United Nations (“UN”), World Economic Forum (“WEF”), private interests, behavioural change organisations and non-governmental organisations have been calling for a “New Deal for Nature.” Do not be fooled – the deal does not benefit nature or humanity.

It is foreseen by those behind the “new deal” that new investments or financial markets worth about $10 trillion over this decade will need to be created to provide opportunities for businesses to “engage” with the plan.

This “deal” incorporates the nefarious 30 by 30 plan which is to set aside 30% of land and oceans as “Protected Areas,” areas within which human activity is restricted or prohibited. Survival International, an international non-government organisation that works for human rights, recently told Down to Earth that the 30 by 30 goal will displace around 300 million indigenous people from their native lands and forests in the name of “conservation.”

Last week we published an article about a statement issued by the Indigenous Environmental Network, an American initiative to protect sacred sites, land, water, air, natural resources, and the health of both indigenous people and all living things. The statement exposed the private commercial interests at COP15 planning to profiteer from “Mother Earth.”

At the recent COP15 – the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (“UNCBD”) conference – the Global Biodiversity Framework, known as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted.

“The outcome of the UNCBD COP15 leaves Mother Earth open to be bought and sold by the private sector and through carbon trading. Violating Traditional Indigenous Knowledge, the agreement embraces the risky and dangerous gene drive extinction technology … All in all, COP15 prioritised the continued commodification and exploitation of Mother Earth over finalising a global framework that upholds Indigenous and human rights.” – Indigenous Environmental Network

Independently, the ‘No Deal for Nature’ campaign has investigated and detailed the monstrous and unprecedented assault on our living world under the guise of biodiversity. “At the forefront is the accelerating loss of biodiversity, upon which all life depends,” the campaign states, “this very real threat is now being marketed and exploited in order to reboot the global economy.”

Behind the call for a “New Deal for Nature” – recently rebranded Nature Positive, also referred to as a Global Deal for Nature, a Global Goal for Nature, or a Paris Agreement for nature – lie the world’s most powerful private and wealthy interests, behavioural change organisations such as Avaaz, and big conservation NGOs such as the World Wildlife Fund (“WWF”), the Wildlife Conservation Society (“WCS”) and The Nature Conservancy (“TNC”) who partner with the world’s biggest polluters.

Human rights violators WWF lead the charge for this deal, which essentially consists of a neo-colonial land grab from the most self-sufficient peoples on the planet, principally in Africa and Asia. The threat to people and their environment comes from the creation of “Protected Areas.” The “conservation” industry would like the current number of Protected Areas on land (and sea) increased to 30% by 2030 – “30 by 30,” also abbreviated as “30×30” or “30by30.” In Africa and Asia, these areas are controlled by military force to keep local people out, resulting in widespread human rights violations and even killings.

For example, in southeast Cameroon, Baka and their neighbours are being illegally forced from their ancestral homelands in the name of “conservation.” They are accused of “poaching” because they hunt their food. They face arrest and beatings, torture and death at the hand of anti-poaching squads supported by WWF. Many Baka – such as the woman speaking in this video – in fact, refer to anti-poaching squads as “dobi-dobi” (i.e., WWF), since they do not distinguish between WWF and Cameroon’s Ministry of Forests and Fauna.

Survival International: Baka “Pygmies” abused in the name of conservation, 2 June 2015 (3 mins)

Also behind the global push to “protect and restore nature” is WEF, which entered into a partnership with the UN on 13 June 2019 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or Global Goals (“SDG”). At WEF’s annual meeting at Davos in 2019, Peter Thomson, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean spoke about the UN’s SDG 14 for oceans and seas.

He used the coral reef as an example of human damage to the environment. However, in defiance of doomsday predictions by climate alarmists, the Great Barrier Reef, for example, is recovering. Climate alarmists’ predictions were entirely inaccurate because they were made from dodgy and selective use of data.

“If you take something like marine protected areas,” Thomson said, “SDG 14 borrowed from biodiversity Aichi targets, and said ‘we have to have, there’s a target that by 2020 … we have to have a target to have 10% of the ocean covered by marine protected areas’ … the conversation goes on to biodiversity COP in Beijing and the conversation will be around we want to get to 30%.”

He was asked if he could be king for a day, what was the one thing he would “absolutely order and impose.” Thomson responded: “We have a plan … and that plan is the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN sustainable development goals … that humanity has devised.”

“That humanity has devised” – an interesting choice of words as nothing could be further from the truth. A carefully selected few “elites” at the UN or WEF are not, nor do they represent humanity.

WEF and the WWF have chosen three leading influencers – Greta Thunberg, Jane Goodall and David Attenborough – to help secure a social licence for what would be the world’s biggest land grab (through the “30×30” goal) from thousands of largely self-sufficient rural communities in the global south. These proposals are currently marketed under the #NaturePositive, #ForNature and #NatureNow branding.

In a 2019 video, the three marketeers got together to promote the WEF/WWF ideology. Jane Goodall dramatically declared “We’ve stolen our children’s future, and we’re still stealing it and we must get together now.”

Joining WEF’s marketing trio were Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, the UN’s Cristiana Pasca Palmer, Daniela Fernandez of Sustainable Ocean Action, Brune Poirson, Malek Sukkar and Heather Koldewey.

World Economic Forum: David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg’s plea for the planet, 19 September 2019 (3 mins)

In mid-December 2022, at COP15, more than 190 countries adopted the UN’s “30 by 30” plan. If this plan is allowed to go ahead, we will all pay the price. It is not only a fight for indigenous peoples, we all need to join the fight to stop 30 by 30. Together we must end this plan, the biggest land grab in history.